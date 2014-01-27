Sri Lanka captain Angelo Mathews won the toss and opted to bowl in the first match of a two-test series against Bangladesh in Dhaka on Monday.

Bangladesh handed a test debut to 25-year-old opening batsman Shamsur Rahman while Sri Lanka wicketkeeper Prasanna Jayawardene was a last-minute withdrawal due to family reasons.

Dinesh Chandimal and Kumar Sangakkara have both donned the gloves in the past for the visitors.

Teams: Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal, Shamsur Rahman, Marshall Ayub, Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim (captain), Shakib Al Hasan, Nasir Hossain, Sohag Gazi, Robiul Islam, Al-Amin Hossain, Rubel Hossain

Sri Lanka: Kaushal Silva, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kumar Sangakkara, Mahela Jayawardene, Dinesh Chandimal, Angelo Mathews, Kithuruwan Vithanage, Dilruwan Perera, Shaminda Eranga, Rangana Herath, Suranga Lakmal

(Writing by Sudipto Ganguly; Editing by John O'Brien)