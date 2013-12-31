Dec 31 Pakistan captain Misbah-ul-Haq won the toss and opted to field in the first of the three tests against Sri Lanka in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday.

Mohammad Hafeez, who was in rich form during the limited-overs series, replaced Azhar Ali as Pakistan handed test debuts to batsman Ahmed Shehzad and paceman Bilawal Bhatti.

Sri Lanka also handed a first test cap to off-spinner Sachithra Senanayake.

Teams: Pakistan: Khurram Manzoor, Ahmed Shehzad, Mohammad Hafeez, Younus Khan, Misbah-ul-Haq (captain), Asad Shafiq, Adnan Akmal, Bilawal Bhatti, Rahat Ali, Saeed Ajmal, Junaid Khan

Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunaratne, Kaushal Silva, Kumar Sangakkara, Mahela Jayawardene, Dinesh Chandimal, Angelo Mathews (captain), Prasanna Jayawardene, Sachithra Senanayake, Rangana Herath, Shaminda Eranga, Suranga Lakmal (Writing by Sudipto Ganguly; editing by Patrick Johnston)