Jan 16 Sri Lanka captain Angelo Mathews won the toss and opted to bat in the third and final test against Pakistan in Sharjah on Thursday.

Both teams went in with an extra spinner for the match with debutant Dilruwan Perera the only change for Sri Lanka in place of fast bowler Nuwan Pradeep.

Pakistan included left-arm spinner Abdur Rehman in the team alongside paceman Mohammad Talha, who has played just one test.

Batsman Azhar Ali was also given a spot in the starting line-up, while Mohammad Hafeez, Rahat Ali and Bilawal Bhatti dropped out from the team that lost the second test in Dubai which gave Sri Lanka a 1-0 lead in the series.

Teams: Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunaratne, Kaushal Silva, Kumar Sangakkara, Mahela Jayawardene, Dinesh Chandimal, Angelo Mathews, Prasanna Jayawardene, Dilruwan Perera, Rangana Herath, Shaminda Eranga, Suranga Lakmal

Pakistan: Khurram Manzoor, Ahmed Shehzad, Azhar Ali, Younus Khan, Misbah-ul-Haq, Asad Shafiq, Sarfraz Ahmed, Saeed Ajmal, Junaid Khan, Abdur Rehman, Mohammad Talha (Writing by Sudipto Ganguly; editing by Patrick Johnston)