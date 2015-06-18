June 18 Pakistan captain Misbah-ul-Haq asked Sri Lanka to bat first after rain, which had wiped out the entire opening day's play, delayed the toss on day two of the first test at Galle on Thursday.

"It looks like a batting track but we've already lost a day and a quarter. I'm also not sure of what's coming tomorrow," Misbah said after winning toss.

"Looking forward, if we can get them out early in the first innings and then see what the total is. Also there is always something on a fresh pitch on the first day of a test match."

His counterpart Angelo Mathews was rather happy getting what he wanted despite losing the toss.

"I was going to bat first. The wicket looks pretty dry, it would remain same for the first couple of days. I'm very happy to bat first," said Mathews, who would bat at number five following the retirement of Mahela Jayawardene.

Teams:

Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunaratne, Kaushal Silva, Kumar Sangakkara, Dinesh Chandimal, Lahiru Thirimanne, Angelo Mathews (captain), Kithuruwan Vithanage, Rangana Herath, Dilruwan Perera, Dhammika Prasad, Nuwan Pradeep

Pakistan: Ahmed Shehzad, Mohammad Hafeez, Azhar Ali, Younus Khan, Misbah-ul-Haq (captain), Asad Shafiq, Sarfraz Ahmed, Wahab Riaz, Yasir Shah, Zulfiqar Babar, Junaid Khan (Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi; editing by Sudipto Ganguly)