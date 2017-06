MELBOURNE Dec 26 Sri Lanka captain Mahela Jayawardene won the toss and elected to bat first in the second test against Australia on Wednesday.

Australia captain Michael Clarke, who had been doubtful with a hamstring injury, was declared fit to play in the match.

Australia won the first test in Hobart and lead the three-match test series 1-0.

The third test will be played in Sydney starting Jan. 3. (Reporting by Ian Ransom; Editing by Greg Stutchbury)