LONDON, June 12 Sri Lanka captain Angelo Mathews won the toss and chose to bowl in the first test against England at Lord's on Thursday.

The visitors, coming off a fractious 3-2 one-day international series victory over England, will seek to exploit any freshness in the pitch and have named Nuwan Kulasekara, Shaminda Eranga and Nuwan Pradeep to carry the pace attack.

Debutant Sam Robson will get an early introduction to test cricket when he partners Alastair Cook at the top of the order for England, while batsman Moeen Ali and paceman Chris Jordan will also make maiden test appearances for the hosts.

Peter Moores returns to the test stage as England coach for the second time, having replaced Andy Flower after the 5-0 Ashes humiliation to Australia Down Under, while seamer Liam Plunkett is back in the side after seven years in the wilderness.

England: Alastair Cook (captain), Sam Robson, Gary Ballance, Ian Bell, Joe Root, Moeen Ali, Matt Prior, Stuart Broad, Chris Jordan, James Anderson, Liam Plunkett

Sri Lanka: Kaushal Silva, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kumar Sangakkara, Mahela Jayawardene, Lahiru Thirimanne, Angelo Mathews (captain), Prasanna Jayawardene, Nuwan Kulasekara, Rangana Herath, Nuwan Pradeep, Shaminda Eranga (Editing by John O'Brien)