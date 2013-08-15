COLOMBO Aug 15 Former test and one-day international umpire Selliah Ponnadurai has died at the age of 78, Sri Lanka Cricket said on Thursday.

Ponnadurai officiated in the country's maiden test victory over India in 1985.

The Sri Lankan umpired alongside Piyadasa Vidanagamage in the second test in Colombo which Sri Lanka won by 149 runs.

Ponnadurai officiated in three tests - two against India and one against Pakistan - between 1985-93 and in eight one-dayers during the same period. (Editing by Tony Goodson)