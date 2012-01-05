By Ken Borland
| CAPE TOWN
CAPE TOWN Jan 5 South Africa need only
six more wickets to clinch their three-test series against Sri
Lanka after forcing the visitors to follow on on the third day
of the third test at Newlands on Thursday.
At the close Sri Lanka were 138 for four in their second
innings, still trailing by 203 runs.
South Africa captain Graeme Smith, who declared his team's
innings closed at 580 for four on Wednesday, enforced the
follow-on after Sri Lanka lost their last three wickets for 20
runs in the half hour after lunch.
Dale Steyn bowled with great intensity and control before
the interval to give his team a firm grip on the test, adhering
to a wonderful line just outside off stump and moving the ball
away at high pace.
Steyn started the rot when he removed Kumar Sangakkara,
who drove lazily to Hashim Amla at point, for 35 with the third
ball of the day.
Vernon Philander, who could have taken more wickets with a
bit more luck, then found the edge of Thilan Samaraweera's bat
as the veteran prodded at another fine delivery that nipped away
from back of alength outside the off stump. Jacques Kallis took
a low catch at second slip and Samaraweera was out for 11.
Steyn, who did not stray from his exemplary line all
morning, then returned half an hour before lunch and Mahela
Jayawardene (30) was not able to resist pushing firmly at a
delivery outside off stump, edging another catch to Kallis at
second slip.
Angelo Mathews did not trouble Steyn for long, making just a
single before he dabbed at an away-swinger and wicketkeeper
Mark Boucher took a good catch diving forward.
Spinner Imran Tahir then pushed a big-turning leg-break
through Thisara Perera's defences to bowl him for five with what
became the last ball before lunch.
KALLIS STRIKES
After being asked to follow on 341 runs behind, under
cloudless skies on a mostly even pitch, Sri Lanka lost
regular wickets.
Their only partnership of note was a 67-run second-wicket
stand between Lahiru Thirimanne and Sangakkara.
Kallis, who had scored 224 to provide the foundation of
South Africa's massive first-innings total, eventually removed
Thirimanne for 30 in an aggressive spell after tea.
The left-handed opener edged a lifter on to his thigh pad,
from where the ball ricocheted to short-leg, where Amla
clasping a fine reflex catch above his head.
Tahir then piled on the pressure with an impressive spell
around the wicket into the rough outside the left-handed
Sangakkara's off-stump and the former captain eventually edged a
back-foot defensive stroke to Kallis at slip.
Sangakkara had held up the South Africans for a little over
two hours in scoring 34.
Kallis then took a thrilling catch, diving low in front of
first slip, to remove Mahela Jayawardene for 12 off the bowling
of Morne Morkel.
Mathews went confidently to 28 not out by the close,
striking three fours off 38 balls
South Africa won the first match of the series at Centurion
by an innings and 81 runs and Sri Lanka triumphed by 208 runs in
the second test in Durban.
(Editing by John Mehaffey; To query or comment on this story
email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)
Please double click on the newslink below:
for all sports stories