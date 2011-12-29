By Ken Borland
| DURBAN, South Africa
spinner Rangana Herath took five wickets to lead Sri Lanka to
their first test win in South Africa on Thursday.
The touring side wrapped up victory by 208 runs just before
the close on the fourth day of the second test, bowling out the
South Africans for 241 to level the series at 1-1.
It was Sri Lanka's first test victory in South Africa in
nine attempts and followed their defeat by an innings in the
first match of the series at Centurion.
The hosts, chasing a record 450 for victory, collapsed
dismally after lunch, slumping to 133 for six before AB de
Villiers and Dale Steyn resisted for two-and-a-quarter hours.
Herath was the inspiration for Sri Lanka, taking five for 79
in 30.3 overs to give him nine wickets in the test and the man
of the match award.
Fast bowler Dilhara Fernando completed figures of two for
39.
