Sri Lanka's Twenty20 cricket captain Lasith Malinga acknowledge fans as they travel on an open top bus outside the Bandaranaike International Airport in Katunayake, north of Colombo April 8, 2014. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

COLOMBO Traffic came to a standstill as thousands of cheering fans lined the streets to welcome home the Sri Lankan cricket team who touched down at Bandaranaike International Airport on Tuesday following their triumph at the World Twenty20 tournament.

Eighteen years after winning the 50-overs World Cup, the Sri Lankan cricket team again sparked euphoria across the island nation after beating favourites India in Sunday's Twenty20 final.

Following their three-hour flight from Dhaka, the team showed off the World Cup trophy as they travelled in an open-top bus along a 30 kilometre route to Temple Trees, the official residence of President Mahinda Rajapaksa.

"I am thankful for all the Sri Lankan fans, because without them, to have won this tournament, it would have been impossible," Kumar Sangakkara, who made his final T20 international appearance on Sunday, told a news conference held at the airport.

(Reporting by Pritha Sarkar)