Feb 19 (Infostrada Sports) - Line-ups for the second and final Test between New Zealand and Australia on Saturday in Christchurch, New Zealand Australia won toss and decided to bowl New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Tom Latham, Kane Williamson, Henry Nicholls, Brendon McCullum (capt), Corey Anderson, BJ Watling, Neil Wagner, Matt Henry, Tim Southee, Trent Boult Australia: Joe Burns, David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Steven Smith (capt), Adam Voges, Mitchell Marsh, Peter Nevill, James Pattinson, Josh Hazlewood, Nathan Lyon, Jackson Bird Referees: Richard Kettleborough (Umpire), Ranmore Martinesz (Umpire), Richard Illingworth (TV umpire), Chris Broad (Match referee)