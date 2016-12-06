Dec 6 (Gracenote) - Line-ups for the second One Day International between Australia and New Zealand on Tuesday in Canberra, Australia New Zealand won toss and decided to bowl Australia: David Warner, Aaron Finch, Steven Smith (capt), George Bailey, Mitchell Marsh, Travis Head, Matthew Wade, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, James Faulkner, Josh Hazlewood New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Tom Latham, Kane Williamson (capt), James Neesham, BJ Watling, Colin Munro, Mitchell Santner, Colin de Grandhomme, Matt Henry, Tim Southee, Trent Boult Referees: Kumar Dharmasena (Umpire), Paul Wilson (Umpire), Nigel Llong (TV umpire), Richie Richardson (Match referee)