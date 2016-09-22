Cricket-Lehmann hopes no Ashes boycott, urges solution to pay row
May 18 Australia coach Darren Lehmann hopes the ongoing pay dispute will not prompt the players to boycott this year's Ashes series and urged both sides to resolve the matter.
Sept 22 (Gracenote) - Line-ups for the first Test between India and New Zealand on Thursday in Kanpur, India India won toss and decided to bat India: Murali Vijay, Lokesh Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (capt), Ajinkya Rahane, Rohit Sharma, Ravichandran Ashwin, Wriddhiman Saha, Ravindra Jadeja, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Tom Latham, Kane Williamson (capt), Ross Taylor, Luke Ronchi, BJ Watling, Mitchell Santner, Mark Craig, Neil Wagner, Ish Sodhi, Trent Boult Referees: Richard Kettleborough (Umpire), Rod Tucker (Umpire), Anil Chaudhary (TV umpire), David Boon (Match referee)
May 18 Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Nawaz has been suspended for two months for failing to report a suspect approach to indulge in corruption, the country's cricket board has said.