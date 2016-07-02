Cricket-Lehmann hopes no Ashes boycott, urges solution to pay row
May 18 Australia coach Darren Lehmann hopes the ongoing pay dispute will not prompt the players to boycott this year's Ashes series and urged both sides to resolve the matter.
July 2 (Gracenote) - Line-ups for the fifth and final One Day International between England and Sri Lanka on Saturday in Cardiff, Wales Sri Lanka won toss and decided to bowl England: Jason Roy, James Vince, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan (capt), Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler, Chris Woakes, Chris Jordan, David Willey, Adil Rashid, Liam Plunkett Sri Lanka: Kusal Perera, Danushka Gunathilaka, Kusal Mendis, Upul Tharanga, Dinesh Chandimal, Angelo Mathews (capt), Dasun Shanaka, Seekkuge Prasanna, Nuwan Pradeep, Chaminda Bandara, Suranga Lakmal Referees: Michael Gough (Umpire), Paul Reiffel (Umpire), Bruce Oxenford (TV umpire), David Boon (Match referee)
May 18 Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Nawaz has been suspended for two months for failing to report a suspect approach to indulge in corruption, the country's cricket board has said.