Oct 29 (Gracenote) - Line-ups for the fifth and final One Day International between India and New Zealand on Saturday in Visakhapatnam, India India won toss and decided to bat India: Rohit Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, Virat Kohli, Mahendra Singh Dhoni (capt), Manish Pandey, Kedar Jadhav, Akshar Patel, Jayant Yadav, Amit Mishra, Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah New Zealand: Tom Latham, Martin Guptill, Kane Williamson (capt), Ross Taylor, James Neesham, BJ Watling, Corey Anderson, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Trent Boult, Ish Sodhi Referees: CK Nandan (Umpire), Bruce Oxenford (Umpire), Chettithody Shamshuddin (TV umpire), Richie Richardson (Match referee)