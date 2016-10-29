Cricket-Lehmann hopes no Ashes boycott, urges solution to pay row
May 18 Australia coach Darren Lehmann hopes the ongoing pay dispute will not prompt the players to boycott this year's Ashes series and urged both sides to resolve the matter.
Oct 29 (Gracenote) - Line-ups for the first Test between Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka on Saturday in Harare, Zimbabwe Sri Lanka won toss and decided to bat Zimbabwe: Tino Mawoyo, Brian Chari, Hamilton Masakadza, Craig Ervine, Sean Williams, Peter Moor, Malcolm Waller, Graeme Cremer (capt), Donald Tiripano, Carl Mumba, Chris Mpofu Sri Lanka: Kaushal Silva, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis, Kusal Perera, Dhananjaya de Silva, Upul Tharanga, Asela Gunaratne, Dilruwan Perera, Rangana Herath (capt), Suranga Lakmal, Lahiru Gamage Referees: Simon Fry (Umpire), Rod Tucker (Umpire), Jeremiah Matibiri (TV umpire), Chris Broad (Match referee)
May 18 Australia coach Darren Lehmann hopes the ongoing pay dispute will not prompt the players to boycott this year's Ashes series and urged both sides to resolve the matter.
May 18 Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Nawaz has been suspended for two months for failing to report a suspect approach to indulge in corruption, the country's cricket board has said.