Dec 8 (Gracenote) - Line-ups for the fourth Test between India and England on Thursday in Mumbai, India
England won toss and decided to bat
India: Murali Vijay, Lokesh Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (capt), Karun Nair, Ravichandran Ashwin, Parthiv Patel, Ravindra Jadeja, Jayant Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umesh Yadav
England: Alastair Cook (capt), Keaton Jennings, Joe Root, Moeen Ali, Ben Stokes, Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, James Anderson, Jake Ball
Referees: Bruce Oxenford (Umpire), Paul Reiffel (Umpire), Marais Erasmus (TV umpire), Jeff Crowe (Match referee)