Nov 26 (Infostrada Sports) - Line-ups for the third and final Test between Pakistan and New Zealand on Wednesday in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates Pakistan won toss and decided to bat Pakistan: Shan Masood, Mohammad Hafeez, Azhar Ali, Younis Khan, Misbah-ul-Haq (capt), Asad Shafiq, Sarfraz Ahmed, Yasir Shah, Mohammad Talha, Zulfiqar Babar, Rahat Ali New Zealand: Brendon McCullum (capt), Tom Latham, Kane Williamson, Ross Taylor, Corey Anderson, Daniel Vettori, BJ Watling, Mark Craig, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Trent Boult Referees: Paul Reiffel (Umpire), Rod Tucker (Umpire), Ranmor Martinesz (TV umpire), Andy Pycroft (Match referee)