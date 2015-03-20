Cricket-Rashid and Hales lead England rout of Ireland
BRISTOL, England, May 5 Adil Rashid and Alex Hales shone as England crushed Ireland by seven wickets with 30 overs to spare in the first one-day international in Bristol on Friday.
March 20 (Infostrada Sports) - Line-ups for the World Cup match between Australia and Pakistan on Friday in Adelaide, Australia Pakistan won toss and decided to bat Australia: Aaron Finch, David Warner, Steven Smith, Michael Clarke (capt), Shane Watson, Glenn Maxwell, James Faulkner, Brad Haddin, Mitchell Johnson, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood Pakistan: Ahmed Shehzad, Sarfraz Ahmed, Haris Sohail, Misbah-ul-Haq (capt), Sohaib Maqsood, Umar Akmal, Shahid Afridi, Wahab Riaz, Sohail Khan, Rahat Ali, Ehsan Adil Referees: Kumar Dharmasena (Umpire), Marais Erasmus (Umpire), Richard Illingworth (TV umpire), Ranjan Madugalle (Match referee)
MUMBAI, May 5 The 2017 Women's World Cup will see a 10 times increase in prize money to $2 million with every ball of the tournament broadcast live, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has said.