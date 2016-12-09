Cricket-Lehmann hopes no Ashes boycott, urges solution to pay row
May 18 Australia coach Darren Lehmann hopes the ongoing pay dispute will not prompt the players to boycott this year's Ashes series and urged both sides to resolve the matter.
Dec 9 (Gracenote) - Line-ups for the third and final One Day International between Australia and New Zealand on Friday in Melbourne, Australia Australia won toss and decided to bat Australia: David Warner, Aaron Finch, Steven Smith (capt), George Bailey, Mitchell Marsh, Travis Head, Matthew Wade, James Faulkner, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Tom Latham, Kane Williamson (capt), Henry Nicholls, Colin Munro, BJ Watling, Mitchell Santner, Colin de Grandhomme, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult Referees: Nigel Llong (Umpire), Mick Martell (Umpire), Kumar Dharmasena (TV umpire), Richie Richardson (Match referee)
May 18 Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Nawaz has been suspended for two months for failing to report a suspect approach to indulge in corruption, the country's cricket board has said.