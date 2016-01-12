Jan 12 (Infostrada Sports) - Line-ups for the first One Day International between Australia and India on Tuesday in Perth, Australia
India won toss and decided to bat
Australia: David Warner, Aaron Finch, Steven Smith (capt), George Bailey, Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Marsh, Matthew Wade, James Faulkner, Scott Boland, Josh Hazlewood, Joel Paris
India: Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Manish Pandey, Mahendra Singh Dhoni (capt), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Umesh Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Barinder Sran
Referees: Simon Fry (Umpire), Richard Kettleborough (Umpire), Mick Martell (TV umpire), Jeff Crowe (Match referee)