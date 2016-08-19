Cricket-Lehmann hopes no Ashes boycott, urges solution to pay row
May 18 Australia coach Darren Lehmann hopes the ongoing pay dispute will not prompt the players to boycott this year's Ashes series and urged both sides to resolve the matter.
Aug 19 (Gracenote) - Line-ups for the first Test between South Africa and New Zealand on Friday in Durban, South Africa South Africa won toss and decided to bat South Africa: Stephen Cook, Dean Elgar, Hashim Amla, Faf du Plessis (capt), Temba Bavuma, Jean-Paul Duminy, Quinton de Kock, Vernon Philander, Dane Piedt, Dale Steyn, Kagiso Rabada New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Tom Latham, Kane Williamson (capt), Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, BJ Watling, Mitchell Santner, Doug Bracewell, Neil Wagner, Tim Southee, Trent Boult Referees: Ian Gould (Umpire), Richard Illingworth (Umpire), Paul Reiffel (TV umpire), Andy Pycroft (Match referee)
May 18 Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Nawaz has been suspended for two months for failing to report a suspect approach to indulge in corruption, the country's cricket board has said.