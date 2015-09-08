Sept 8 (Infostrada Sports) - Line-ups for the third One Day International between England and Australia on Tuesday in Manchester, England
England won toss and decided to bat
England: Alex Hales, Jason Roy, James Taylor, Eoin Morgan (capt), Ben Stokes, Moeen Ali, Jonny Bairstow, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Liam Plunkett, Steven Finn
Australia: Aaron Finch, Joe Burns, Steven Smith (capt), George Bailey, Glenn Maxwell, Matthew Wade, Mitchell Marsh, Ashton Agar, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, James Pattinson
Referees: Rob Bailey (Umpire), Joel Wilson (Umpire), Kumar Dharmasena (TV umpire), Jeff Crowe (Match referee)