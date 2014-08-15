Aug 15 (Infostrada Sports) - Line-ups for the fifth and final Test between England and India on Friday in London, England
England won toss and decided to bowl
England: Alastair Cook (capt), Sam Robson, Gary Ballance, Ian Bell, Joe Root, Moeen Ali, Jos Buttler, Chris Woakes, Stuart Broad, Chris Jordan, James Anderson
India: Murali Vijay, Gautam Gambhir, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Mahendra Singh Dhoni (capt), Stuart Binny, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Varun Aaron, Ishant Sharma
Referees: Kumar Dharmasena (Umpire), Paul Reiffel (Umpire), Tim Robinson (TV umpire), Ranjan Madugalle (Match referee)