May 29 (Infostrada Sports) - Line-ups for the second and final Test between England and New Zealand on Friday in Leeds, England
England won toss and decided to bowl
England: Alastair Cook (capt), Adam Lyth, Gary Ballance, Ian Bell, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, Moeen Ali, Stuart Broad, Mark Wood, James Anderson
New Zealand: Tom Latham, Martin Guptill, Kane Williamson, Ross Taylor, Brendon McCullum (capt), BJ Watling, Luke Ronchi, Mark Craig, Tim Southee, Matt Henry, Trent Boult
Referees: Sundaram Ravi (Umpire), Rod Tucker (Umpire), Marais Erasmus (TV umpire), David Boon (Match referee)