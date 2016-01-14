Cricket-Lehmann hopes no Ashes boycott, urges solution to pay row
May 18 Australia coach Darren Lehmann hopes the ongoing pay dispute will not prompt the players to boycott this year's Ashes series and urged both sides to resolve the matter.
Jan 14 (Infostrada Sports) - Line-ups for the third Test between South Africa and England on Thursday in Johannesburg, South Africa South Africa won toss and decided to bat South Africa: Dean Elgar, Stiaan van Zyl, Hashim Amla, AB de Villiers (capt), Faf du Plessis, Temba Bavuma, Dane Vilas, Chris Morris, Kagiso Rabada, Hardus Viljoen, Morne Morkel England: Alastair Cook (capt), Alex Hales, Nick Compton, Joe Root, James Taylor, Ben Stokes, Jonny Bairstow, Moeen Ali, Stuart Broad, James Anderson, Steven Finn Referees: Aleem Dar (Umpire), Rod Tucker (Umpire), Chris Gaffaney (TV umpire), Ranjan Madugalle (Match referee)
May 18 Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Nawaz has been suspended for two months for failing to report a suspect approach to indulge in corruption, the country's cricket board has said.