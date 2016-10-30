Cricket-Lehmann hopes no Ashes boycott, urges solution to pay row
May 18 Australia coach Darren Lehmann hopes the ongoing pay dispute will not prompt the players to boycott this year's Ashes series and urged both sides to resolve the matter.
Oct 30 (Gracenote) - Line-ups for the third and final Test between Pakistan and West Indies on Sunday in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates Pakistan won toss and decided to bat Pakistan: Sami Aslam, Azhar Ali, Asad Shafiq, Younis Khan, Misbah-ul-Haq (capt), Sarfraz Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Wahab Riaz, Yasir Shah, Mohammad Amir, Zulfiqar Babar West Indies: Kraigg Brathwaite, Leon Johnson, Darren Bravo, Marlon Samuels, Jermaine Blackwood, Roston Chase, Shane Dowrich, Jason Holder (capt), Devendra Bishoo, Shannon Gabriel, Alzarri Joseph Referees: Jeff Crowe (Match referee), Richard Illingworth (TV umpire), Paul Reiffel (Umpire), Ian Gould (Umpire)
May 18 Australia coach Darren Lehmann hopes the ongoing pay dispute will not prompt the players to boycott this year's Ashes series and urged both sides to resolve the matter.
May 18 Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Nawaz has been suspended for two months for failing to report a suspect approach to indulge in corruption, the country's cricket board has said.