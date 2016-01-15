Jan 15 (Infostrada Sports) - Line-ups for the second One Day International between Australia and India on Friday in Brisbane, Australia
India won toss and decided to bat
Australia: Shaun Marsh, Aaron Finch, Steven Smith (capt), George Bailey, Glenn Maxwell, Matthew Wade, James Faulkner, Kane Richardson, John Hastings, Joel Paris, Scott Boland
India: Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Manish Pandey, Mahendra Singh Dhoni (capt), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav, Barinder Sran
Referees: Richard Kettleborough (Umpire), Mick Martell (Umpire), Simon Fry (TV umpire), Jeff Crowe (Match referee)