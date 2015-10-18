Cricket-Rashid and Hales lead England rout of Ireland
BRISTOL, England, May 5 Adil Rashid and Alex Hales shone as England crushed Ireland by seven wickets with 30 overs to spare in the first one-day international in Bristol on Friday.
Oct 18 (Infostrada Sports) - Line-ups for the third One Day International between India and South Africa on Sunday in Rajkot, India South Africa won toss and decided to bat India: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane, Virat Kohli, Mahendra Singh Dhoni (capt), Suresh Raina, Akshar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harbhajan Singh, Mohit Sharma, Amit Mishra South Africa: Hashim Amla, Quinton de Kock, Faf du Plessis, Jean-Paul Duminy, AB de Villiers (capt), David Miller, Farhaan Behardien, Dale Steyn, Kagiso Rabada, Imran Tahir, Morne Morkel Referees: Aleem Dar (Umpire), Chettithody Shamsuddin (Umpire), CK Nandan (TV umpire), Chris Broad (Match referee)
MUMBAI, May 5 The 2017 Women's World Cup will see a 10 times increase in prize money to $2 million with every ball of the tournament broadcast live, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has said.