Cricket-De Grandhomme, Raval earn NZ central contracts
AUCKLAND, June 23 New Zealand Cricket have awarded all-rounder Colin de Grandhomme and opening batsman Jeet Raval with central contracts for the next 12 months.
May 29 (Gracenote) - Line-ups for the third and final One Day International between England and South Africa on Monday in London, England South Africa won toss and decided to bowl England: Jason Roy, Alex Hales, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan (capt), Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler, Adil Rashid, Toby Roland-Jones, David Willey, Jake Ball, Steven Finn South Africa: Quinton de Kock, Hashim Amla, Faf du Plessis, AB de Villiers (capt), Jean-Paul Duminy, David Miller, Chris Morris, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Morne Morkel Referees: MA Gough (Referee), RJ Tucker (Referee), CB Gaffaney (TV umpire), AJ Pycroft (Match referee)
KABUL, June 22 Afghanistan celebrated its entry into test cricket on Thursday, saying it was a dream come true for the country which has suffered from years of violence and conflict.