Cricket-Lehmann hopes no Ashes boycott, urges solution to pay row
May 18 Australia coach Darren Lehmann hopes the ongoing pay dispute will not prompt the players to boycott this year's Ashes series and urged both sides to resolve the matter.
Aug 21 (Gracenote) - Line-ups for the first One Day International between Sri Lanka and Australia on Sunday in Colombo, Sri Lanka Australia won toss and decided to bowl Sri Lanka: Kusal Perera, Tillakaratne Dilshan, Kusal Mendis, Dinesh Chandimal, Angelo Mathews (capt), Dhananjaya de Silva, Thisara Perera, Milinda Siriwardana, Dilruwan Perera, Amila Aponso, Lakshan Sandakan Australia: David Warner, Aaron Finch, Steven Smith (capt), George Bailey, Moises Henriques, Travis Head, Matthew Wade, James Faulkner, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood Referees: Aleem Dar (Umpire), Ranmore Martinesz (Umpire), Michael Gough (TV umpire), Javagal Srinath (Match referee)
May 18 Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Nawaz has been suspended for two months for failing to report a suspect approach to indulge in corruption, the country's cricket board has said.