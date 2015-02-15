Feb 15 (Infostrada Sports) - Line-ups for the fifth World Cup match between Ireland and West Indies on Monday in Nelson, New Zealand
Ireland won toss and decided to bowl
Ireland: William Porterfield (capt), Paul Stirling, Ed Joyce, Niall O'Brien, Andy Balbirnie, Gary Wilson, Kevin O'Brien, John Mooney, Max Sorensen, George Dockrell, Andy McBrine
West Indies: Chris Gayle, Dwayne Smith, Darren Bravo, Marlon Samuels, Denesh Ramdin, Lendl Simmons, Darren Sammy, Andre Russell, Jason Holder (capt), Sulieman Benn, Jerome Taylor
Referees: Richard Illingworth (Umpire), Bruce Oxenford (Umpire), Chris Gaffaney (TV umpire), Chris Broad (Match referee)