Cricket-Rashid and Hales lead England rout of Ireland
BRISTOL, England, May 5 Adil Rashid and Alex Hales shone as England crushed Ireland by seven wickets with 30 overs to spare in the first one-day international in Bristol on Friday.
April 28 (Infostrada Sports) - Line-ups for the first Test between Bangladesh and Pakistan on Tuesday in Khulna, Bangladesh Bangladesh won toss and decided to bat Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal, Imrul Kayes, Mominul Haque, Mahmudullah, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim (capt), Soumya Sarkar, Shuvagata Hom, Taijul Islam, Rubel Hossain, Mohammad Shahid Pakistan: Mohammad Hafeez, Sami Aslam, Azhar Ali, Younis Khan, Misbah-ul-Haq (capt), Asad Shafiq, Sarfraz Ahmed, Wahab Riaz, Yasir Shah, Junaid Khan, Zulfiqar Babar Referees: Nigel Llong (Umpire), Ranmore Martinesz (Umpire), Sharfuddoula (TV umpire), Jeff Crowe (Match referee)
MUMBAI, May 5 The 2017 Women's World Cup will see a 10 times increase in prize money to $2 million with every ball of the tournament broadcast live, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has said.