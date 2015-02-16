Feb 16 (Infostrada Sports) - Line-ups for the sixth World Cup match between New Zealand and Scotland on Tuesday in Dunedin, New Zealand
New Zealand won toss and decided to bowl
New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Brendon McCullum (capt), Kane Williamson, Ross Taylor, Grant Elliott, Corey Anderson, Luke Ronchi, Daniel Vettori, Adam Milne, Tim Southee, Trent Boult
Scotland: Kyle Coetzer, Calum MacLeod, Hamish Gardiner, Matt Machan, Preston Mommsen (capt), Richie Berrington, Matthew Cross, Josh Davey, Rob Taylor, Majid Haq, Iain Wardlaw
Referees: Simon Fry (Umpire), Nigel Llong (Umpire), Marais Erasmus (TV umpire), David Boon (Match referee)