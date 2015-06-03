June 3 (Infostrada Sports) - Line-ups for the first Test between West Indies and Australia on Wednesday in Roseau, Dominica
West Indies won toss and decided to bat
West Indies: Kraigg Brathwaite, Shai Hope, Darren Bravo, Marlon Samuels, Shane Dowrich, Jermaine Blackwood, Denesh Ramdin (capt), Jason Holder, Jerome Taylor, Devendra Bishoo, Shannon Gabriel
Australia: David Warner, Shaun Marsh, Steven Smith, Michael Clarke (capt), Adam Voges, Shane Watson, Brad Haddin, Mitchell Johnson, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood
Referees: Aleem Dar (Umpire), Richard Kettleborough (Umpire), Ian Gould (TV umpire), Roshan Mahanama (Match referee)