March 24 (Infostrada Sports) - Line-ups for the World Cup match between New Zealand and South Africa on Tuesday in Auckland, New Zealand
South Africa won toss and decided to bat
New Zealand: Brendon McCullum (capt), Martin Guptill, Kane Williamson, Ross Taylor, Grant Elliott, Corey Anderson, Luke Ronchi, Daniel Vettori, Matt Henry, Tim Southee, Trent Boult
South Africa: Hashim Amla, Quinton de Kock, Faf du Plessis, AB de Villiers (capt), Rilee Rossouw, David Miller, Jean-Paul Duminy, Vernon Philander, Dale Steyn, Morne Morkel, Imran Tahir
Referees: Ian Gould (Umpire), Rod Tucker (Umpire), Nigel Llong (TV umpire), David Boon (Match referee)