July 14 (Gracenote) - Line-ups for the first Test between England and Pakistan on Thursday in London, England
Pakistan won toss and decided to bat
England: Alastair Cook (capt), Alex Hales, Joe Root, James Vince, Gary Ballance, Jonny Bairstow, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Stuart Broad, Jake Ball, Steven Finn
Pakistan: Mohammad Hafeez, Shan Masood, Azhar Ali, Younis Khan, Misbah-ul-Haq (capt), Asad Shafiq, Sarfraz Ahmed, Wahab Riaz, Mohammad Amir, Rahat Ali, Yasir Shah
Referees: Richie Richardson (Match referee), Rod Tucker (TV umpire), Joel Wilson (Umpire), Kumar Dharmasena (Umpire)