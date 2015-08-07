Cricket-India to participate in Champions Trophy - BCCI
NEW DELHI, May 7 India will participate in next month's Champions Trophy in England and Wales, the country's cricket board (BCCI) said after a special general meeting on Sunday.
Aug 7 (Infostrada Sports) - Line-ups for the third and final One Day International between Zimbabwe and New Zealand on Friday in Harare, Zimbabwe Zimbabwe won toss and decided to bowl Zimbabwe: Hamilton Masakadza (capt), Chamu Chibhabha, Craig Ervine, Regis Chakabva, Elton Chigumbura, Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Graeme Cremer, John Nyumbu, Tinashe Panyangara, Neville Madziva New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Tom Latham, Kane Williamson (capt), James Neesham, Grant Elliott, Colin Munro, Luke Ronchi, Nathan McCullum, Mitchell McClenaghan, Ben Wheeler, Ish Sodhi Referees: Richard Illingworth (Umpire), Jeremiah Matibiri (Umpire), Russell Tiffin (TV umpire), David Boon (Match referee)
COLOMBO, May 6 Former batsman Aravinda de Silva will withdraw from his role as chairman of the cricket committee at Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) at the end of next month due to personal reasons.