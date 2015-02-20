Cricket-England's Finn out to impress selectors in Ireland series
May 2 England fast bowler Steven Finn is hoping to impress the selectors during the two-match one-day series against Ireland after being left out of the Champions Trophy squad.
Feb 20 (Infostrada Sports) - Line-ups for the World Cup match between Pakistan and West Indies on Saturday in Christchurch, New Zealand Pakistan won toss and decided to bowl Pakistan: Ahmed Shehzad, Nasir Jamshed, Younis Khan, Haris Sohail, Misbah-ul-Haq (capt), Sohaib Maqsood, Umar Akmal, Shahid Afridi, Wahab Riaz, Sohail Khan, Mohammad Irfan West Indies: Dwayne Smith, Chris Gayle, Darren Bravo, Marlon Samuels, Denesh Ramdin, Lendl Simmons, Darren Sammy, Andre Russell, Jason Holder (capt), Jerome Taylor, Sulieman Benn Referees: Marais Erasmus (Umpire), Nigel Llong (Umpire), Sundaram Ravi (TV umpire), David Boon (Match referee)
NEW DELHI, May 2 England all-rounder Ben Stokes proved the $2.17 million that Rising Pune Supergiants splashed to secure his service in the Indian Premier League was a smart investment as he blasted a match-winning century against Gujarat Lions on Monday.