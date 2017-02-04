Feb 4 (Gracenote) - Line-ups for the third and final One Day International between New Zealand and Australia on Sunday in Hamilton, New Zealand New Zealand won toss and decided to bat New Zealand: Tom Latham, Dean Brownlie, Kane Williamson (capt), Ross Taylor, Neil Broom, Colin Munro, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult Australia: Aaron Finch (capt), Travis Head, Shaun Marsh, Peter Handscomb, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, James Faulkner, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood Referees: Chris Brown (Umpire), Ruchira Palliyaguruge (Umpire), Kumar Dharmasena (TV umpire), Ranjan Madugalle (Match referee)