Cricket-Afghanistan wicketkeeper Shahzad fails doping test
April 14 Afghanistan wicketkeeper Mohammad Shahzad has been provisionally suspended after testing positive for a banned substance, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has said.
Aug 22 (Infostrada Sports) - Line-ups for the second One Day International between West Indies and Bangladesh on Friday in St. George's, Grenada Bangladesh won toss and decided to bowl West Indies: Chris Gayle, Kirk Edwards, Darren Bravo, Lendl Simmons, Dwayne Bravo (capt), Denesh Ramdin, Kieron Pollard, Jason Holder, Sunil Narine, Ravi Rampaul, Kemar Roach Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal, Anamul Haque, Imrul Kayes, Shamsur Rahman, Mushfiqur Rahim (capt), Mohammad Mahmudullah, Nasir Hossain, Sohag Gazi, Mashrafe Mortaza, Al-Amin Hossain, Abdur Razzak Referees: Jeff Crowe (Match referee), Richard Kettleborough (TV umpire), Gregory Brathwaite (Umpire), Aleem Dar (Umpire)
April 14 Afghanistan wicketkeeper Mohammad Shahzad has been provisionally suspended after testing positive for a banned substance, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has said.
CAPE TOWN, April 13 England limited overs captain Eoin Morgan has been unveiled as one of eight "marquee" players for South Africa’s new domestic Twenty20 competition to be played in November and December this year.