Sept 30 (Gracenote) - Line-ups for the first One Day International between South Africa and Australia on Friday in Centurion, South Africa
South Africa won toss and decided to bowl
South Africa: Quinton de Kock, Rilee Rossouw, Faf du Plessis (capt), Jean-Paul Duminy, David Miller, Farhaan Behardien, Andile Phehlukwayo, Wayne Parnell, Dale Steyn, Kagiso Rabada, Imran Tahir
Australia: David Warner, Aaron Finch, Steven Smith (capt), George Bailey, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Matthew Wade, John Hastings, Adam Zampa, Daniel Worrall, Scott Boland
Referees: Bongani Jele (Umpire), Joel Wilson (Umpire), Nigel Llong (TV umpire), Chris Broad (Match referee)