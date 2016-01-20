Cricket-Lehmann hopes no Ashes boycott, urges solution to pay row
May 18 Australia coach Darren Lehmann hopes the ongoing pay dispute will not prompt the players to boycott this year's Ashes series and urged both sides to resolve the matter.
Jan 20 (Infostrada Sports) - Line-ups for the fourth One Day International between Australia and India on Wednesday in Canberra, Australia Australia won toss and decided to bat Australia: Aaron Finch, David Warner, Steven Smith (capt), George Bailey, Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Marsh, Matthew Wade, James Faulkner, John Hastings, Kane Richardson, Nathan Lyon India: Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Mahendra Singh Dhoni (capt), Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Rishi Dhawan, Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav Referees: Richard Kettleborough (Umpire), John Ward (Umpire), Paul Wilson (TV umpire), Jeff Crowe (Match referee)
May 18 Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Nawaz has been suspended for two months for failing to report a suspect approach to indulge in corruption, the country's cricket board has said.