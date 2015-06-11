June 11 (Infostrada Sports) - Line-ups for the second and final Test between West Indies and Australia on Thursday in Kingston, Jamaica
West Indies won toss and decided to bowl
West Indies: Kraigg Brathwaite, Shai Hope, Darren Bravo, Shane Dowrich, Rajindra Chandrika, Jermaine Blackwood, Denesh Ramdin, Jason Holder (capt), Jerome Taylor, Veerasammy Permaul, Kemar Roach
Australia: David Warner, Shaun Marsh, Steven Smith, Michael Clarke (capt), Adam Voges, Shane Watson, Brad Haddin, Mitchell Johnson, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood
Referees: Ian Gould (Umpire), Richard Kettleborough (Umpire), Aleem Dar (TV umpire), Roshan Mahanama (Match referee)