Cricket-U.S. governing body facing expulsion from ICC
May 1 The United States of America Cricket Association (USACA) faces expulsion from the International Cricket Council (ICC) in June, the sport's global governing body said on Monday.
Feb 21 (Infostrada Sports) - Line-ups for the World Cup match between Afghanistan and Sri Lanka on Sunday in Dunedin, New Zealand Sri Lanka won toss and decided to bowl Afghanistan: Nawroz Mangal, Javed Ahmadi, Asghar Stanikzai, Samiullah Shenwari, Mohammad Nabi (capt), Najibullah Zadran, Afsar Zazai, Mirwais Ashraf, Dawlat Zadran, Hamid Hassan, Shapoor Zadran Sri Lanka: Lahiru Thirimanne, Tillakaratne Dilshan, Kumar Sangakkara, Mahela Jayawardene, Angelo Mathews (capt), Dimuth Karunaratne, Jeevan Mendis, Thisara Perera, Rangana Herath, Lasith Malinga, Suranga Lakmal Referees: Chris Gaffaney (Umpire), Richard Illingworth (Umpire), Johan Cloete (TV umpire), Chris Broad (Match referee)
NEW DELHI, May 1 The Indian cricket board (BCCI) will meet on Sunday to consider an additional revenue offer from the game's world governing body but regardless of what decision they come to, a Champions Trophy pullout by the holders looks unlikely.