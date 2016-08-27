Aug 27 (Gracenote) - Line-ups for the second and final Test between South Africa and New Zealand on Saturday in Centurion, South Africa New Zealand won toss and decided to bowl South Africa: Stephen Cook, Quinton de Kock, Hashim Amla, Faf du Plessis (capt), Jean-Paul Duminy, Temba Bavuma, Stiaan van Zyl, Vernon Philander, Kagiso Rabada, Dale Steyn, Dane Piedt New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Tom Latham, Kane Williamson (capt), Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, BJ Watling, Mitchell Santner, Doug Bracewell, Tim Southee, Neil Wagner, Trent Boult Referees: Andy Pycroft (Match referee), Richard Illingworth (TV umpire), Paul Reiffel (Umpire), Ian Gould (Umpire)