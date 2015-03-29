March 29 (Infostrada Sports) - Line-ups for the World Cup match between Australia and New Zealand on Sunday in Melbourne, Australia
New Zealand won toss and decided to bat
Australia: Aaron Finch, David Warner, Steven Smith, Michael Clarke (capt), Shane Watson, Glenn Maxwell, James Faulkner, Brad Haddin, Mitchell Johnson, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood
New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Brendon McCullum (capt), Kane Williamson, Ross Taylor, Grant Elliott, Corey Anderson, Luke Ronchi, Daniel Vettori, Matt Henry, Tim Southee, Trent Boult
Referees: Kumar Dharmasena (Umpire), Richard Kettleborough (Umpire), Marais Erasmus (TV umpire), Ranjan Madugalle (Match referee)