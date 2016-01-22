Jan 22 (Infostrada Sports) - Line-ups for the fourth and final Test between South Africa and England on Friday in Centurion, South Africa
South Africa won toss and decided to bat
South Africa: Dean Elgar, Stephen Cook, Hashim Amla, AB de Villiers (capt), Jean-Paul Duminy, Temba Bavuma, Quinton de Kock, Kyle Abbott, Morne Morkel, Kagiso Rabada, Dane Piedt
England: Alastair Cook (capt), Alex Hales, Nick Compton, Joe Root, James Taylor, Ben Stokes, Jonny Bairstow, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Stuart Broad, James Anderson
Referees: Kumar Dharmasena (Umpire), Chris Gaffaney (Umpire), Rod Tucker (TV umpire), Ranjan Madugalle (Match referee)