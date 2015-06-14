June 14 (Infostrada Sports) - Line-ups for the third One Day International between England and New Zealand on Sunday in Southampton, England England won toss and decided to bat England: Alex Hales, Jason Roy, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan (capt), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, Sam Billings, Adil Rashid, David Willey, Mark Wood, Steven Finn New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Brendon McCullum (capt), Kane Williamson, Ross Taylor, Grant Elliott, Mitchell Santner, Luke Ronchi, Ben Wheeler, Matt Henry, Tim Southee, Mitchell McClenaghan Referees: Nigel Llong (Umpire), Bruce Oxenford (Umpire), Steve Davis (TV umpire), Javagal Srinath (Match referee)