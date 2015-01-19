Cricket-Aravinda de Silva to step down from Sri Lanka role
COLOMBO, May 6 Former batsman Aravinda de Silva will withdraw from his role as chairman of the cricket committee at Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) at the end of next month due to personal reasons.
Jan 19 (Infostrada Sports) - Line-ups for the fourth One Day International between New Zealand and Sri Lanka on Tuesday in Nelson, New Zealand Sri Lanka won toss and decided to bat New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Brendon McCullum (capt), Kane Williamson, Ross Taylor, Corey Anderson, Daniel Vettori, Luke Ronchi, Grant Elliott, Tim Southee, Adam Milne, Mitchell McClenaghan Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunaratne, Tillakaratne Dilshan, Kumar Sangakkara, Mahela Jayawardene, Angelo Mathews (capt), Lahiru Thirimanne, Thisara Perera, Jeevan Mendis, Nuwan Kulasekara, Sachithra Senanayake, Rangana Herath Referees: Ian Gould (Umpire), Derek Walker (Umpire), Nigel Llong (TV umpire), Javagal Srinath (Match referee)
MUMBAI, May 6 Former New Zealand captain Brendon McCullum has been ruled out of the remainder of the Indian Premier League after injuring his left hamstring during the Gujarat Lions's loss to Delhi Daredevils on Thursday.